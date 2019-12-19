Jungle Jamboree's Now In Lajpat Nagar!

We have always known Jungle Jamboree for its wide range of buffet and the jungle theme! But it was only in Connaught place or Rajouri garden which made it difficult for the South Delhi peeps to access! Recently, they have acquired quite a huge space at the 3c's mall in Lajpat Nagar which is just awesome! Their staff is really friendly, food is finger-licking and the theme is to die for. They also have a cute little kids area. Ps: They have a special tea menu (4-6pm) wherein they provide you with a buffet of snacks and unlimited drinks.