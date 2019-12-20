Wolf Down Galouti Kebabs & Cold Coffee At Koyla Kebab

We’re absolutely blown away by the Mutton Galoutis, each one slow-cooked with love and precision. These decadent bites make a dream team with the flaky elaichi-kissed {and miraculously non-greasy} warqi parathas.

Another standout at Koyla is the vegetarian {that is not a typo} kakori kebab–a medley of charred, creamy and melting away.

Wash these down with the city’s favorite Depaul’s cold coffee, while you wait for piping hot kulchas stuffed with paneer seekh kebab, doused lovingly with butter. Presently offered only in their Defence Colony outlet, these smokin’ kulchas will warm up a cold winter night.