Chow Mein And Pasta Samosas At Kumar Samose Wala

The sheer variety here can get pretty overwhelming, given that each one on the lists sounds intriguing. However, after perusing the menu and finding things like Malai Chaap samosa, Punjabi Paneer samosa and Moong Dal samosa, we zeroed in on the pizza, white sauce pasta, chow mein and spicy chaap.

We’re going to have to declare the pizza samosa our favourite: It’s the perfect combination of melted cheese, corn and peppers. The chow mein comes a close second and is a tad spicy.

We liked the pasta one for the sheer novelty, but the chaap one didn’t do much for us. Next on our to-try list? The chocolate samosa and the Gujiya Samosa {because, Holi hai!}