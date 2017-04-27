Nehru jackets in different materials like cotton and wool for different seasons. There isn't much for those who love bright colours but if you're the black, white and pastels type, you'll find something to your liking for sure.
Get Kurtas And Nehru Jackets For The Win At Khadi
They could definitely have a larger variety of patterns and kurtas.
Don't expect anything fancy. It covers your everyday wear.
They also have organic products like soaps, shampoos which are pretty popular. The SLS-free shampoos {specially the honey almond} work wonders for fine hair. And their scrubs and lotions are super gentle on the skin.
