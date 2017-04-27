Get Kurtas And Nehru Jackets For The Win At Khadi

Clothing Stores

Khadi India

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

24, Regal Building, Hanuman Road Area, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Nehru jackets in different materials like cotton and wool for different seasons. There isn't much for those who love bright colours but if you're the black, white and pastels type, you'll find something to your liking for sure.

What Could Be Better?

They could definitely have a larger variety of patterns and kurtas.

What's My Pro Tip

Don't expect anything fancy. It covers your everyday wear.

Anything Else?

They also have organic products like soaps, shampoos which are pretty popular. The SLS-free shampoos {specially the honey almond} work wonders for fine hair. And their scrubs and lotions are super gentle on the skin.

