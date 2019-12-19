Make A Style Statement With Silk Sarees, Suits & Dress Material From This Store

A Silk Saree is mandatory for every women’s wardrobe. With 90 years of considerable brand equity, international presence and sari-stores across India, Nalli is poised to scale even greater heights. Established in the year 1928, Nalli has you can find wide range Kanchipuram, Tussar, Banarasi, Cotton, Crepe, Chiffon are few of them. They also have affordable dress material from as low as Rs 81 per meter to Rs 1800 per meter. They have a large retail store in South Ex-2 market which is divided into 3 floors, the ground floor has a great variety of Silk saree like Coimbatore Silk, Uppada Silk, Banaras Silk, Orissa Silk are few of them. The first floor has Cotton & Georgette saree like Kanchi Cotton, Bengal Cotton, Printed Cotton, Mysore Georgette are to name a few, if you go up the second floor has suit material and also fabrics. The range is wide and authentic. Nalli is synonymous to graceful and exquisite sarees in India. You can find saree of all price and range. Like Kalakshetra Silk is priced between 10k to 30K, Kanchipuram Saree is in between 17K to 1Lac, Coimbatore Silk is in between 7k to 15k, Banaras Silk is for 6k to 15k, Mysore Crepe is for 3.5K to 9K. A Silk Saree is a Statement and can be worn by girls to their Farwell as well as our moms to a Wedding. It’s so versatile that it can be styled with anything. So, ladies lets go shopping at this store and check-out there versatile range