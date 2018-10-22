Head To Soulitude Himalayan For Lakes, Peaks & Privacy

With names like Bliss and Quietude (just giving you an idea of what to expect), Soulitude houses 10 rooms done up in wooden panels and comfortable bedding and seating. The colours used are all warm and homley, and did we mention the large windows? Expect perfect valley views from here.

The homestay sits on a hillside in Gagar (near Nainital), quiet and cut-off from the surrounding areas so you can really breathe in the solitude. That said, all the lakes, be it Bhimtal or Sattal, are just an hour away.

There are also many trekking trails to explore; You can set out on your own and conquer paths unknown or just ask them. A staff member would be more than happy to take you exploring.

Leave the smart phones, laptops and traffic behind. Grab a book, a pair of binoculars and your adventurous spirit and set off to Soulitude.