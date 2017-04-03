Landour, a small cantonment town close to Mussoorie, is about 35 km from Dehradun. It's a must-visit for nature-lovers and people who would like to get away from the maddening crowd and explore.
Visit Landour Near Mussoorie For Amazing Nature, Pancakes And More
The place is perfect for a weekend getaway.
Pro-tip
There's a lot to see here. Take a cab to get here {ask them to take you to Char Dukan} from the Mussoorie cab service. After you have reached Char Dukan, start walking towards the language school. On the way, you wil see beautiful stone cottages and do not forget to visit the Landour bake house. PS: You will get the best pancakes ever here!
