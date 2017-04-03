Visit Landour Near Mussoorie For Amazing Nature, Pancakes And More

img-gallery-featured
Other

Landour

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

image-map-default

    Great For

    I liked

    Landour, a small cantonment town close to Mussoorie, is about 35 km from Dehradun. It's a must-visit for nature-lovers and people who would like to get away from the maddening crowd and explore.

    More Info

    The place is perfect for a weekend getaway.

    Pro-tip

    There's a lot to see here. Take a cab to get here {ask them to take you to Char Dukan} from the Mussoorie cab service. After you have reached Char Dukan, start walking towards the language school. On the way, you wil see beautiful stone cottages and do not forget to visit the Landour bake house. PS: You will get the best pancakes ever here!

    Other

    Landour

    Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

    Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

    image-map-default