At Majnu Ka Tilla, there is a small and confined food stall in front of the Buddha temple, known for serving the famous Tibetan Laphing. The lady who serves them opens stall daily from the past 4 years. Her name is 'Tenzing' Adding, Laphing basically are flat noodles made of mug beans, potato starch and ghee filled soya chunks along with a spicy and masala sauce. Pro tip: If you can't bear much spiciness, do tell before ordering or carry a water bottle instead.