You know the easiest way to look chic and put together? Layers. T-shirts over dresses or even shirt dresses worn as long jackets, layering is the way to go if you want to add some dimension to a somewhat boring outfit, or better yet, to hide some unwanted pudge. The easiest of them all? Winding a piece of scarf {or stole} around your neck.

We’re giving you our picks of places that have scarves perfect for this weather. Scroll down and pick one that suits your style.