Hit Up These Wholesale Markets In Delhi For Great Bargains

Located in the eastern part of the city, Gandhi Nagar is known as one of the largest textile markets in Asia. There are about 12,000 shops selling all kinds of fabrics, garments, and trims and laces, all at throwaway prices.

We hear you can get shirts for as cheap as INR 50 here! But for that, you’ll have to wear your bargaining hats.

Nearest Metro Station: Seelampur