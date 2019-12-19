Pick Leela Patisserie For Amazing Desserts In G-Town

Tucked in a cute little corner of the Ambience Mall in Gurgaon, this cafe is as close as you get you heaven. From delicious little chocolates, large muffins, fresh bread, croissants and a multitude of other desserts, there’s something to keep everyone coming back.

Probably the first thing you notice here are the huge macaron counters. These delicious macarons come in a variety of pastel shades and the arrangement just makes it look even more inviting.

A variety of ornamental cakes are displayed here {which keep changing} and you can also score several gifting options that come wrapped in their trademark pastel packaging.

Not only does this cafe save you a trip to the Leela Hotel {which actually isn’t that far}, the staff here is very polite too. Indulgence doesn’t really come at a big cost as almost everything is priced reasonably.

The seating is a bit off {since it makes you feel you’re in the middle of the mall} but then you wouldn’t really care if you’re digging into their delicious desserts.