Let Your Costume Jewellery Speak For Itself With Customised Goodies From Ornamas

Ornamas is a homegrown brand that makes elegant and chic semi-precious costume jewellery. I got a hairband customised from them for my brother's wedding and it definitely added a lot of innovation and style to the outfit. The brain behind Ornamas, Ojasvita Mahendru, is definitely one of the most creative and nicest people I've ever met. She has a beautiful studio in Green Park where she's constantly working to make something beautiful everyday. They have a huge variety and so many options on their website. From brooches to hand harnesses, they've got it all. The jewellery is beautiful, and super light weight. The accessories are subtle yet trendy, making them the perfect nine-to-nine accessory. No matter what the occasion, they have something for everyone.