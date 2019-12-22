Sign Up For This Lippan Mud & Mirror Art Workshop

Take a journey to the most traditional mural art from Kutch (Gujarat) known as Lippan Kaam (mud and mirror work). The beautiful Mud and Mirror art is an integral part of rural Kutchhi lifestyle. Traditionally, this art work is done inside bhungas/mud huts, which are seen in the desert region of the Kutchh. You can learn to create beautiful designs using camels, birds, trees, flowers, peacocks and other nature-inspired motifs using mud, thread and mirrors to decorate your walls. You'll be using wet clay to create a beautiful piece of artwork on a cardboard.

Whether you’re a budding artist or are looking to dabble, there’s something for everyone here. The workshop is open to anyone above the age of 12 years.

