Lobs, Highlights, And A Killer Head Massage At Martina Wu’s Salon

You know how people get tattoos or jump off a plane just for thrills? Well, I get a haircut. To be precise, I get a trim. My hair’s probably looked the same for the past couple of years with varying degrees of length. So this tells you two things: I’m not very adventurous when it comes to my hair {but I do love to bungee-jump}, and I don’t really trust anyone with it, predominantly because I’ve had some rather disastrous haircuts and colours in the past.

I went to Martina Wu, firstly, because I found her on LBB’s guide to best hairdressers in town, and secondly because I really needed to get rid of my lion-mane.

In three months, I’ve gone to her salon for a change of hair colour, a hair spa, a head massage, and two haircuts {one to cut down the winter frizz, and two, because I was inspired by Rosie Huntington Whiteley’s lob and wanted to give it a shot}. So, ladies, you know it’s getting serious.