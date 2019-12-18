Pragati Vihar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Pragati Vihar

Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Epiphany At The Lodhi

Love Fragrances? Learn The Art Of Perfumes At This Free Workshop
Pragati Vihar
Hotels
Hotels

The Lodhi

#LBBStaycations: Pick The Lodhi For A Luxurious Weekend
Lodhi Road
Fine Dining
Fine Dining

Indian Accent - The Lodhi

Indian Accent At The Lodhi Is What Dreams Are Made Of
Lodhi Road
Bars
Bars

The Electric Room - The Lodhi

Gymkhana Members, You Can Buy Drinks At The Electric Room At Club Prices Till 5AM!
Lodhi Road
Fine Dining
Fine Dining

Indian Accent - The Lodhi

A Meal At Indian Accent Is What Food Dreams Are Made Of
Lodhi Road
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Fabindia

Bookmark Fabindia Home For Kitschy Crockery, Wooden Lamps & Coasters
Lodhi Colony
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores

Maruva Naturals

This Ayurvedic Brand Uses African-Oils To Make Natural Skincare Products
Lodhi Colony
NGOs
NGOs

Dastkari Haat Studio

Make Your Way To Dastkari Haat Studio For Authentic Handloom & Handicraft
Lodhi Colony
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Play Clan

Play Clan Now Does Benarasi Silk Sarees
Lodhi Colony
Gift Shops
Gift Shops

Crazy Daisy

Yummy Cake Stands, Sparrow Mugs & More At This Quirky Home Store
Lodhi Colony
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores

Karigiri

This Store Has Antique Furniture Going Back Over 100 Years
Lodhi Colony
Accessories
Accessories

Nappa Dori

Nappa Dori Has a New Box Bag Collection
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Ekmatra

Looking For Khadi Shirts For Summer? Check Out Ekmatra In Meherchand Market
Lodhi Colony
Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities

Nutrition by Lovneet

Can't Stick To The Diet You Want? Let Dr. Lovneet Batra Guide You Better!
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

TISHA

TISHA for Royal Dressing with a Twist of High Fashion
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores

Navya

Navya's Uber Cute Home Decor Items Are The Perfect Gift For Your Sweethearts
Lodhi Colony
Cafes
Cafes

Celeste

Listen To La Vie En Rose, Eat Pizzas And Chocolate: It's All At Celeste
Lodhi Colony
Accessories
Accessories

CORD

Here Are 3 Gorgeous Bags To Splurge On At Cord’s First Retail Store
Lodhi Colony
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Wardrobe Treasures

Wedding Shopping? This Multi-Designer Store In Meherchand Has Everything
Lodhi Colony
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Mr. Fox

Suit Up With Bespoke Menswear From Mr. Fox
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Almirah

Elephants, Parrots & Owls: Cutesy Prints For Your Cutesy Baby
Lodhi Colony
