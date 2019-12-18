Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Sector 38
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 38
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Home Décor Stores
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Cosmetics Stores
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Accessories
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Soffi's
From Curtains To Rugs: Get Amazing Crewel Furnishing At This Store
Sector 38
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Kraus Jeans
Get That Perfect #OOTD With Kraus' Jeans, Jackets & Good Quality Shirts
Sector 38
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Afsana
The Variety Of Kurtas At This Women's Ethnic Wear Store Is Insane
Sector 38
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
FlyDining
Enjoy Dinner 160 Ft. Above The Ground At This New Fly Dining Restaurant
Sector 38
Pubs
Pubs
Sutra Gastropub
Party Like Never Before At This Gastropub In Noida!
Sector 38
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Kasrr
Ladies, Hit Up Kasrr For Fabulous Western Wear & Accessories
Sector 38
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
VR Unreal
Noida Gets Its First Virtual Reality Experience & Gaming Centre
Sector 38
Bars
Bars
Uno Chicago Bar & Grill
This Eatery Is The Numero UNO For Delish Pizzas In Town
Sector 38
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
CrossOver Bollywood Se
Dear Brides & Grooms, This Is Where You Need To Be To Customize Your Wedding Outfits
Sector 38
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Laat Saab
Every Family Enjoys Mughlai & This Noida Restaurant Gives You Tikkas On Tuk-Tuks
Sector 38
Bars
Bars
Imperfecto
In The Hunt For A Chill Place In Noida Over The Weekend? Then Head Here
Sector 38
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
KFC
KFC's Smoky Grilled Chicken Is The Perfect Quick BBQ Meal
Sector 38
Bakeries
Bakeries
Mr. Brown
Next Station Is Mr. Brown: Calling All Hungry Metro Travellers
Sector 38
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Home Centre
Home Centre's Vibrant New Bakeware Collection Takes The Cake
Sector 38
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Bohemia
Spend An Evening At Noida's Bohemia
Sector 38
Amusement Parks
Amusement Parks
KidZania
Your Kids Won't Get Enough Of This Indoor Theme Park In Noida
Sector 38
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Dunkin Donuts
LBB Rated All The Burgers At Dunkin' Donuts
Sector 38
Cafes
Cafes
Crazy Noodles
Crazy Noodles for Quick Chinese & Tumbling Glasses
Sector 38
Amusement Parks
Amusement Parks
Worlds Of Wonder
Go Fast And Furious At Wonder Speedway
Sector 38
Bowling Alleys
Bowling Alleys
Every Other Day
Because We Love Bowling, Every Other Day
Sector 38A
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Kilol
Dohars, Jackets & Comfy Indian Clothes: We’re Loving The Kilol Store In Noida
Sector 38A
Malls
Malls
Gardens Galleria
The Largest Facility For Toddlers & Kids In Delhi Has Opened In This Noida Mall
Sector 38A
Bakeries
Bakeries
Dunkin Donuts
LBB Rated All The Burgers At Dunkin' Donuts
Sector 38A
Bars
Bars
CLUB TITO'S
Head Out To This Place In Garden Galleria For Some Good Food And Music
Lounges
Lounges
Jokers
Bollywood Music & Amazing Food: Head To Jokers In The Gardens Galleria Mall
Sector 38
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Peach Tree
This Store In Gardens Galleria Mall Is A Decor Lover's Delight
Sector 38A
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Food Car
Chocolate, Cheese & Hung Curd: This Guy In Noida Sells Amazing Sandwiches From A Car
Sector 16
Bars
Bars
The Smoke Factory
Booze No Snooze: The Smoke Factory In Noida’s Got Hookah, Cocktails & Pizzas For Epic Nights
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Spellbound
Seeking Fine Dining In Noida? This Restaurant Serves Royal Indian Cuisine & You'll Love It!
Sector 38A
Bars
Bars
Noida Social
Relive The Magic Of Single-Screen Theatres At Social's New Outlet
Sector 18
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Home Centre
The Home Centre In Noida Is Larger Than Life
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Pirates Of Grill
Go To Pirates Of Grill In Noida For A Gorge Session With The Fam
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Made In Punjab
Made In Punjab: Serving Your Regulars With A Twist
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Mamagoto
Brunch With Bae: The Bali Bami Noodles At Mamagoto In DLF Mall Of India Is To Die For
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Chi Asian Cookhouse
Chi Asian Cookhouse Has Come To Noida
Sector 18
Sporting Goods Stores
Sporting Goods Stores
Decathlon Noida
Intense Workout? Rest & Recover With These Tools Available At Decathlon
Sector 38A
Toy Stores
Toy Stores
Hamleys
Check Out India's Biggest Hamleys Store!
Sector 18
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Innisfree
#GoHereShopThis: Nail Paints In Gorgeous Shades From Innisfree
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Chili's Grill & Bar
Chili's For Large Portions, Tex-Mex Fare and a Dose of Nostalgia
Sector 18
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 38?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE