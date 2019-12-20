From Curtains To Rugs: Get Amazing Crewel Furnishing At This Store

Soffi's, a brand based out of Kashmir, is all about Crewel home furnishings ranging from curtains, cushion covers to bedspreads, upholstery fabric, and rugs. What exactly is Crewel embroidery? It is a form of hand embroidery unique to the Kashmir valley and uses woolen yarn to make fine thread knots and chain stitches on fabrics like cotton, linen, jute, and silk organza. You'll mostly find floral, geometrical, and animal motifs in the Crewel home furnishings at Soffi's.

Walking into the Soffi's store, we instantly felt a sense of warmth owing to their gorgeous products and yellow lighting that aptly put the focus on the products and also helps you imagine them in your own personal setting. The artistic rugs and bedspreads attracted us the most. With colours ranging from earthen to pastel, you'll have a hard time making a choice. Prices for the bedspreads and rugs start at INR 4,500 and INR 7,500, respectively.

You should also check out Soffi's silk organza curtains and linen cushion covers which will add elegance to your living room and dining room. The 'roosh' style curtains and 'rajnoosh' style cushions were our personal favourites. Prices for the curtains and cushion cover start at INR 1,599 and INR 699, respectively.

Soffi's has only one store currently: in Noida's The Great India Place Mall. The store is open from 10 AM - 10 PM and Noida Sector - 18 on Blue Line is the nearest metro station.