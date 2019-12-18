Explore
South City 2
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in South City 2
The Svaya
Shop From This G-Town Label & They'll Plant A Tree In Your Name Too!
South City 2
Breweries
Breweries
Brewocrat - Brewery Skybar & Kitchen
Done Partying At Sector 29? Head To This New Microbrewery In South City II
South City 2
Yoga Studios
Yoga Studios
Fusion Yoga
Still Working On The Summer Body? This Instructor Will Make You Sweat
South City 2
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Mellow Garden
Looking For A Mellow Experience? Then My Friends Mellow Garden Is The Place For You
South City 2
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Biryani Queen
Soya Chaap And Prawn? Eat 13 Different Kinds Of Biryani At This Restaurant
South City 2
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Bowl Factory
Oodles Of Noodles: Asian Restaurant, The Bowl Factory Has Just Opened In Gurgaon
South City 2
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Glassy By Burger Singh
For A Tipsy Burger Singh Experience, Check Out Their Pocket-Friendly Bar
South City 2
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
The Tummy Section
Head to The Tummy Section For Delicious Shawarmas In Gurgaon
South City 2
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Gohana Jalebi
Gohana Famous Jalebi: A Hidden Street Gem In Gurgaon
South City 2
Street Food
Street Food
Maa Chaat Center
Maa Chaat: A Vintage Food Truck Serving Delicious Golgappas
South City 2
Bars
Bars
Vibe: The Sky Bar - Hilton Garden Inn
10 Floors Up: Vibe—The Sky Bar
South City 2
Photographers
Photographers
The Klick Photo Framing & Photo Studio
Put A Frame On It: Get Your Photos Framed From This Store In Arcadia Market
Sector 49
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
GameXS.in
Gamexs.in: Buy And Sell Video Games With Ease
Sector 49
Cafes
Cafes
Wangchuk's Tibetan Kitchen
Momos Tonight? Head To Wangchuk's Tibetian Kitchen
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Dancing Turkeys
Turkey & Duck Biryani Is Making Us Want To Hop On A Metro To Gurgaon
South City 2
Bakeries
Bakeries
SugarLicious
Delicious, Luscious And Scrumptious Makes Sugarlicious
Sector 50
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Pabrai's Fresh & Naturelle
Lemongrass, Paan & Coconut, We Love The Unusual Flavours At This Ice Cream Parlour
Sector 49
Boutiques
Boutiques
Tulips
Get Chic Semi-Stitched Kurta Dresses At Tulips Boutique
Sector 49
Cafes
Cafes
For Old Times Sake
Ditch The WiFi: Read Books & Make Art At This Hidden Gem In Gurgaon
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Calorie Kitchen
Fruit Sandwiches Or Brown Rice Biryani, Head Here For Delicious Yet Healthy Meals
Sector 50
Cafes
Cafes
El Diablo
This Newly Opened Mexican Grill & Bar In G-Town Can't Be Missed!
Sector 49
Florists
Florists
FlowerAura
Send Flowers, Gifts & Cakes Across India With FlowerAura
Sector 47
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Vicugna
Stay Suave, Boys: This Gurgaon Store's Perfect For Custom-Tailored Outfits
Sector 50
Meat Shops
Meat Shops
Good To Go
Stock Up On Marinated Meats, Ready-To-Eat Meals & More From Good To Go
Sector 50
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Now Fashions
Find A Crazy Variety Of Trendy Apparel For Women & Kids At This Store
Sector 50
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Colors Of India
Style Your Interiors With All Things Elegant From This Gurgaon Store
Sector 50
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Go Balloons
There's A Boutique In G-Town For Only Biodegradable Latex & Metallic Balloons
Sector 50
Bakeries
Bakeries
Doughlicious
Doughing It Right: Gurgaon's Bakery and Coffee Shop, Doughlicious
Sohna Road
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bueno
Sandwich Shop And Bakery, Bueno, In Gurgaon Delivers Till 11.30 PM
Sector 50
Food Stores
Food Stores
Le Marche
Le Marche Is The Answer To All Your Grocery Shopping Woes
Cafes
Cafes
Sams PitStop
A Diner's Delight: Sam's Pitstop
Sector 50
