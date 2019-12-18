South City 2

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in South City 2

Boutiques
image - The Svaya
Boutiques

The Svaya

Shop From This G-Town Label & They'll Plant A Tree In Your Name Too!
South City 2
Breweries
image - Brewocrat - Brewery Skybar & Kitchen
Breweries

Brewocrat - Brewery Skybar & Kitchen

Done Partying At Sector 29? Head To This New Microbrewery In South City II
South City 2
Yoga Studios
image - Fusion Yoga
Yoga Studios

Fusion Yoga

Still Working On The Summer Body? This Instructor Will Make You Sweat
South City 2
Casual Dining
image - The Mellow Garden
Casual Dining

The Mellow Garden

Looking For A Mellow Experience? Then My Friends Mellow Garden Is The Place For You
South City 2
Casual Dining
image - Biryani Queen
Casual Dining

Biryani Queen

Soya Chaap And Prawn? Eat 13 Different Kinds Of Biryani At This Restaurant
South City 2
Casual Dining
image - The Bowl Factory
Casual Dining

The Bowl Factory

Oodles Of Noodles: Asian Restaurant, The Bowl Factory Has Just Opened In Gurgaon
South City 2
Casual Dining
image - Glassy By Burger Singh
Casual Dining

Glassy By Burger Singh

For A Tipsy Burger Singh Experience, Check Out Their Pocket-Friendly Bar
South City 2
Delivery Services
image - The Tummy Section
Delivery Services

The Tummy Section

Head to The Tummy Section For Delicious Shawarmas In Gurgaon
South City 2
Sweet Shops
image - Gohana Jalebi
Sweet Shops

Gohana Jalebi

Gohana Famous Jalebi: A Hidden Street Gem In Gurgaon
South City 2
Street Food
image - Maa Chaat Center
Street Food

Maa Chaat Center

Maa Chaat: A Vintage Food Truck Serving Delicious Golgappas
South City 2
Bars
image - Vibe: The Sky Bar - Hilton Garden Inn
Bars

Vibe: The Sky Bar - Hilton Garden Inn

10 Floors Up: Vibe—The Sky Bar
South City 2
Photographers
image - The Klick Photo Framing & Photo Studio
Photographers

The Klick Photo Framing & Photo Studio

Put A Frame On It: Get Your Photos Framed From This Store In Arcadia Market
Sector 49
Gaming Zone
image - GameXS.in
Gaming Zone

GameXS.in

Gamexs.in: Buy And Sell Video Games With Ease
Sector 49
Cafes
image - Wangchuk's Tibetan Kitchen
Cafes

Wangchuk's Tibetan Kitchen

Momos Tonight? Head To Wangchuk’s Tibetian Kitchen
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Dancing Turkeys
Fast Food Restaurants

Dancing Turkeys

Turkey & Duck Biryani Is Making Us Want To Hop On A Metro To Gurgaon
South City 2
Bakeries
image - SugarLicious
Bakeries

SugarLicious

Delicious, Luscious And Scrumptious Makes Sugarlicious
Sector 50
Dessert Parlours
image - Pabrai's Fresh & Naturelle
Dessert Parlours

Pabrai's Fresh & Naturelle

Lemongrass, Paan & Coconut, We Love The Unusual Flavours At This Ice Cream Parlour
Sector 49
Boutiques
image - Tulips
Boutiques

Tulips

Get Chic Semi-Stitched Kurta Dresses At Tulips Boutique
Sector 49
Cafes
image - For Old Times Sake
Cafes

For Old Times Sake

Ditch The WiFi: Read Books & Make Art At This Hidden Gem In Gurgaon
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Calorie Kitchen
Fast Food Restaurants

The Calorie Kitchen

Fruit Sandwiches Or Brown Rice Biryani, Head Here For Delicious Yet Healthy Meals
Sector 50
Cafes
image - El Diablo
Cafes

El Diablo

This Newly Opened Mexican Grill & Bar In G-Town Can't Be Missed!
Sector 49
Florists
image - FlowerAura
Florists

FlowerAura

Send Flowers, Gifts & Cakes Across India With FlowerAura
Sector 47
Clothing Stores
image - Vicugna
Clothing Stores

Vicugna

Stay Suave, Boys: This Gurgaon Store's Perfect For Custom-Tailored Outfits
Sector 50
Meat Shops
image - Good To Go
Meat Shops

Good To Go

Stock Up On Marinated Meats, Ready-To-Eat Meals & More From Good To Go
Sector 50
Clothing Stores
image - Now Fashions
Clothing Stores

Now Fashions

Find A Crazy Variety Of Trendy Apparel For Women & Kids At This Store
Sector 50
Home Décor Stores
image - Colors Of India
Home Décor Stores

Colors Of India

Style Your Interiors With All Things Elegant From This Gurgaon Store
Sector 50
Gift Shops
image - Go Balloons
Gift Shops

Go Balloons

There's A Boutique In G-Town For Only Biodegradable Latex & Metallic Balloons
Sector 50
Bakeries
image - Doughlicious
Bakeries

Doughlicious

Doughing It Right: Gurgaon's Bakery and Coffee Shop, Doughlicious
Sohna Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bueno
Fast Food Restaurants

Bueno

Sandwich Shop And Bakery, Bueno, In Gurgaon Delivers Till 11.30 PM
Sector 50
Food Stores
image - Le Marche
Food Stores

Le Marche

Le Marche Is The Answer To All Your Grocery Shopping Woes
Cafes
image - Sams PitStop
Cafes

Sams PitStop

A Diner's Delight: Sam's Pitstop
Sector 50
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
South City 2?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE