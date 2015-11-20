A rooftop bar that specialises in cocktails and finger foods, the Hilton hotel’s Vibe–The Sky Bar is Gurgaon’s latest watering hole.
10 Floors Up: Vibe—The Sky Bar
Eye in the sky
Enter the Hilton Garden Inn, hit T {for Terrace} on the elevator and 10 floors later you’re walking out into the open-air space of Vibe– The Sky Bar. Walk on the artificial grass and smooth wood-panelled floors, round the natural bend of the roof and you will find yourself facing a small pool, with wooden cabana seating on either side.
Cocktail cravings
As the sun goes down, the pleasant rooftop bar is suddenly transformed into a much more extravagant setting, with a variety of coloured lights slowly turning on.
Each cocktail here has a unique twist, and comes beautifully presented. We try the sweet Bubblegum Cocktail {bubblegum flavoured vodka}, refreshing Magic Guzzle {white rum, cointreau}, intense Laughing Zombie {white and dark rum}, khatta Achari Mojito {mango pickle in a mojito} and much more.
Finger food fever
The food here is finger foods in a contemporary style. We were served Blue Cheese Malai Tikkas, which was a standout dish for us, Raan Sliders, flavourful Wild Mushroom Kurkuri {almost like a mushroom spring roll}, Feta Cheese Beetroot Patties and Amritsari fish.
With unique cocktails, delicious snacks and one hell of a view Vibe–The Sky Bar is a great post-work or evening hangout spot. They plan to host themed nights with stand up comedy on Mondays, live bands on Wednesdays, Sufi nights on Fridays and nightclub nights on Saturdays.
