Look Like A Queen: Pick This Hidden Shahpur Store For Royal Kundan Jewellery

Aayati Jewels is a store located on one of Shahpur's less-frequented streets i.e. the Gora Street. Hidden in the building opposite to Govindam Sweets, this store's display area is as inviting as the smell of freshly baked cakes coming from a bakery.

For people who can't get enough of kundan and silver jewellery, Aayati is a paradise. They've got everything from the most regal-looking maatha patis and choker kundan sets to silver earrings (INR 2500) and anklets. If you're particularly looking for bridal jewellery or for jewellery that you can wear on dressy occasions, you'll be spoilt for choice here.

One set that we were particularly a fan of was the Eden of Nuptiae (necklace, earrings and maang tika). It's an intricately designed set with semi-precious emeralds and rubies, that can add a certain air of royality to any look (priced at INR 10K). We also love their collection of maatha patis (starting at 7K) that look heavy and detailed but never over the top. These come with single, double and even three layered side headband strips.

Apart from kundan, Aayati also does 22 carat microne gold, temple and coin jewellery, and diamond sets. If you want, they can even customise diamond and pearl sets for you to a T.