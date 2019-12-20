Popular bakery L'OPERA has just made winters more awesome by popping up its new outlet near student-hub of Delhi and you just can't miss going here! Walk into the French-inspired decor to have a good cup of coffee and some lip-smacking dessert. Known for serving classic French dessert - Opera, this place is a treat for your sweet tooth with options like Chocolate Tart, Blueberry Cheesecake and Macaroons! Not a fan of dessert? Well, who minds a good cup of coffee with a filling sandwich? You can also enjoy your winter evenings by grabbing small bites at this gorgeous place!
L'opera Launched Its New Outlet & You Can't Miss Going Here!
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Nearest Metro Station: CIVIL LINES
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Adding more food options could have been an add on.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Big Group.
