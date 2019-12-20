L'opera Launched Its New Outlet & You Can't Miss Going Here!

Dessert Parlours

L'Opera

Civil Lines, New Delhi
13, Sham Nath Marg, Railway Colony, Civil Lines, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Popular bakery L'OPERA has just made winters more awesome by popping up its new outlet near student-hub of Delhi and you just can't miss going here! Walk into the French-inspired decor to have a good cup of coffee and some lip-smacking dessert. Known for serving classic French dessert - Opera, this place is a treat for your sweet tooth with options like Chocolate Tart, Blueberry Cheesecake and Macaroons! Not a fan of dessert? Well, who minds a good cup of coffee with a filling sandwich? You can also enjoy your winter evenings by grabbing small bites at this gorgeous place!

What Could Be Better?

Adding more food options could have been an add on.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group.

