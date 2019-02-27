Love To Bag's Potlis & Clutches Will Be Your BFF This Shaadi Season

From hand-embroidered square clutches and satin pouches with crystals and Japanese beads to lip prints and glamorous laptop sleeves, Love To Bag's entire collection is a design haven.

Their focus seems to be on occasions, so if you've got a family (or friend's) wedding coming up, make sure you raid their site. While their main collection of fancy clutches and heavily embroidered potlis makes for great occasion-wear, they've also got more functional options like backpacks in shiny gold and silver that'll definitely make a statement.

They've also got belts, bag charms, laptop sleeves, and even capes for complete looks.