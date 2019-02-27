Love To Bag will sort out your handy accessories for your daily or occasional OOTDs with their potlis, clutches, backpacks, monogram bags and more.
Love To Bag's Potlis & Clutches Will Be Your BFF This Shaadi Season
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
What Makes It Awesome
From hand-embroidered square clutches and satin pouches with crystals and Japanese beads to lip prints and glamorous laptop sleeves, Love To Bag's entire collection is a design haven.
Their focus seems to be on occasions, so if you've got a family (or friend's) wedding coming up, make sure you raid their site. While their main collection of fancy clutches and heavily embroidered potlis makes for great occasion-wear, they've also got more functional options like backpacks in shiny gold and silver that'll definitely make a statement.
They've also got belts, bag charms, laptop sleeves, and even capes for complete looks.
What Could Be Better
Their stuff is mostly for occasions, so if you're looking for something you can use or wear daily, this might not be the best option.
Pro-Tip
They've got a customisation section where they will create the perfect bag according to your preferences and ideas, so if you're the creative kind, hit them up there and bring your imagination to life.
