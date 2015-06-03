Five Companies that Will Customise your Luggage

Founded just last year by Aanchal Mittal, Brandless specialises in leather bags {amongst travel gear, stationery and accessories}. So whether you’re looking for a duffel bag or a neat little orgasniser, the peeps at Brandless will listen patiently to your whims and fancies and accordingly make a sketch of the product. They use mostly kept leather or a mix of leather-canvas or leather tweed. Moreover, you can get your name embossed on whatever you choose.

To place orders, shoot an email to info.brandless@gmail.com

Price: Anywhere between INR 1500 – INR 11000 {depending on size, material, design etc}

For more details and updates, visit their Facebook page here and their Instagram account here.