Travel on your mind? We spend hours and hours picking out outfits for every day we’re on vacation, but what about luggage? If you fancy a classy briefcase or a trunk, complete with your name etched on it so you can recognise it from afar as it falls out on the luggage belt, we have just the guys for you. Choose from different colours, materials and shapes to get a piece of luggage that defines you.
Five Companies that Will Customise your Luggage
Baroque
Started by Deviana Gupta and Sumalini Khullar, Baroque stands for quality, craftsmanship, and a little bit of fun interspersed with functional. Where they have a ready-made collection of exquisite bags and briefcases, they also offer bespoke services. The 5 step process includes choosing product type, design, materials, and finalising the mock sample. Wait 2-3 weeks, and then carry your new briefcase wherever you go.
Where: Shop online here.
Contact: Call +91124-4200869 or email sumalini@baroque.in/deviana@baroque.in
Price: Starting at INR 9500 {approx.}
For more details and updates, follow their Facebook page here.
Nappa Dori
Nappa Dori is big on trunks, and has them in a myriad of colours and finishes. From happy yellows and reds, to the more neutral browns, they use the best leather available in the market. Trunks are available in three sizes: large, mini and vanity. They can personalise these further by embossing names, initials and messages. They also do fully customisable gift and luggage tags.
Where: Shop no 25, Meharchand Market, Lodhi Road
Nearest metro station: Khan Market
Contact: +91-9560819130
Price: On request
For more details, visit their website here and follow their Facebook page here.
- Upwards: ₹ 5000
TUMI
They have an Alpha collection, which has beautiful black pieces of luggage. With this, they offer an ‘Accent your Alpha kit’ wherein they’ll customize it and add splashes of their seasonal colours {there’s a list to choose from}. This includes the zipper and lining – to specify a few. They’ll also take the piece you purchase {from their collections only} and monogram it for you, absolutely free of charge.
Where: 222A, 1st floor, DLF Emporio, Vasant Kunj
Contact: 011 40582318
Price: INR 5000 {approx.}
For more details, visit their website here and follow their Facebook page here.
Brandless
Founded just last year by Aanchal Mittal, Brandless specialises in leather bags {amongst travel gear, stationery and accessories}. So whether you’re looking for a duffel bag or a neat little orgasniser, the peeps at Brandless will listen patiently to your whims and fancies and accordingly make a sketch of the product. They use mostly kept leather or a mix of leather-canvas or leather tweed. Moreover, you can get your name embossed on whatever you choose.
To place orders, shoot an email to info.brandless@gmail.com
Price: Anywhere between INR 1500 – INR 11000 {depending on size, material, design etc}
For more details and updates, visit their Facebook page here and their Instagram account here.
