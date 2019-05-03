Major Munch At Socials

Social is one go-to place for pubbing. However, many people know that they serve amazing food and at very reasonable prices. We went to Nehru Place Social after an exceptionally long day and we were famished. We ordered Riyaaz's Breakfast of champions(RBoC), blueberry pancakes, Death wings and a couple of cocktails. The RBoC was amazing and varied as usual with the steak sandwich and the Anda Shammi kicking butt and the PBJ sandwiches coming a close second. We substituted the Irish coffee for an Oreo Shake (you totally should). The pancakes were gone so fast that I could barely take a picture. They were amazing and unlike others were made with eggs and had the eight fluffiness and taste. The cocktails were great as usual. Our server Deepak made our experience great too. All in all a good visit, we will definitely be back and try some other dishes soon.