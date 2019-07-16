Say Good-Bye To Acnes & Marks With Mama Earth Products

I have been using this cream for 1 month to be exact and the difference has been drastic. My forehead was filled with pimples and marks and now it has started clearing up. Directions For Use Apply liberally to freshly cleansed skin, starting at the neck and working your way up to the face. For best results, use twice a day. Features & details NATURAL REMEDY FOR PIGMENTED SKIN - Our dermatologically tested everyday non-greasy cream creates a protective barrier on the skin. Packed with powerful ingredients like Organic daisy Flower Extract and Mulberry Extract with lavender oil, it calms and soothes the skin, reducing the appearance of blemishes, dark spots, age spots, discoloration, hyperpigmentation and loss of skin elasticity. SUPPRESSES SUN DAMAGE - It helps in decreasing the amount of collagen breakdown protecting the skin from sun exposure. STRENGTHENS & NOURISHES SKIN - Rich with natural active ingredients Organic Daisy Flower Extract with Vitamin C, Mulberry Extract and Shea Butter. Daisy Flower extract reduces melanin activity and provides even pigmentation. The mulberry extract reduces the appearance of dark spots. Vitamin C with Shea Butter aids the skin’s natural collagen production promoting healthy glowing skin. SAFE FOR ALL SKIN TYPES - All ingredients used are natural and free of toxicity and irritants. Making it safe even for oily and sensitive skin. CERTIFIED TOXIN FEE - Asia's first MadeSafe certified brand. Free of Mineral Oil, Petroleum, SLS, Paraben, Synthetic Perfumes & Colours, Artificial Preservatives