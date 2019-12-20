These 5 Cocktails From Manhattan Belong On Your Instagram Handle

Manhattan, one of the finest microbreweries in town, has revamped its cocktail menu, with a unique twist to old school drinks. From chuski margaritas to shikanji coladas, it only gets better as you go through the list.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54
Bantanana
Discover new flavours including blueberry, orange, cola, shikanji and aam papad with lots of vodka in the old school banta pop bottle {the only kind of throwback to indulge in!}. Yummy and refreshing, there’s a flavour here for everyone.
An Apple A Day
This summer cocktail is ready to be sipped and snapped and we recommend this dose of apple daily {don’t tell your doctor!} The amazing Apple Foamatini settles in a beautiful glass, and the fruity martini brimming with creamy foam on top is a treat to both the eyes and the taste buds.
Mexicano Love-itano
Look at this steaming pile of awesomeness! If this isn’t Instagrammable or drinkable or simply brewable, we don’t know what is. Vodka, Kahlua, triple sec added with some home-made tea concoction, the Mexican tea cocktail is sure to give your senses a buzzy lift.
Chuski Makes You Frisky
We’re a bit in disbelief, but this is definitely real and turns out chuski and margarita are a match made in Manhattan! Slurp your way into the childhood days and revisit your favourite flavoured icicle with a vodka twist.
Bang-A-Rang
Are you in the mood to slowly unwind and relax? Good, because we have got the perfect drink waiting for you. Vodka with a splash of rum in a range of fruity flavours is the ideal post-work cocktail. Packed into a cute wooden barrel, you can sip on this for hours.
Little reminder: All these cocktails will be launched one per day, and that too on special prices {check Instagram here to keep track}. So, charge the batteries of your phone before you step out for this, so you don’t feel sorry for not clicking these gorgeous drinks for your insta-feed. And text your friends too, because getting lit together at Manhattan will give everyone #squadgoals.
