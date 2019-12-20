We all know Meena Bazaar is one of Delhi’s go-to places for suits and saris, but we were surprised to find they had jewellery, too. This shaadi season, they're going to take care of all your wedding shopping woes.
Meena Bazaar Does Wedding Jewellery Too & It’s Actually Quite Pretty
- Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
If you’re looking for traditional jewellery to wear with your handloom sarees, Meena Bazaar will not disappoint. They have a decent range of earrings, statement rings, bangles and a few necklaces in kundan, oxidised mixed-metal, and much more.
Their earrings (we love the stone-embedded chandbali earrings!) are especially beautiful. Meena Bazaar also stocks bangles, both plain, thin gold ones and the traditional cutwork kadas and thicker bangles, that can add a certain charm to your entire outfit.
Also, the staff at the Lajpat Nagar store is quite friendly—we were thoroughly confused about a pair of earrings, and their honest opinion helped us come to a decision. If you’re heading to Meena Bazaar for sari shopping, you should definitely pause before exiting the store and check out their collection of jewellery.
What Could Be Better
Their collection is not too extensive, but what they do have is tasteful. However, we'd have loved to see more options.
Other Outlets
- Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar
Comments (0)