Meena Bazaar Does Wedding Jewellery Too & It’s Actually Quite Pretty

If you’re looking for traditional jewellery to wear with your handloom sarees, Meena Bazaar will not disappoint. They have a decent range of earrings, statement rings, bangles and a few necklaces in kundan, oxidised mixed-metal, and much more.

Their earrings (we love the stone-embedded chandbali earrings!) are especially beautiful. Meena Bazaar also stocks bangles, both plain, thin gold ones and the traditional cutwork kadas and thicker bangles, that can add a certain charm to your entire outfit.

Also, the staff at the Lajpat Nagar store is quite friendly—we were thoroughly confused about a pair of earrings, and their honest opinion helped us come to a decision. If you’re heading to Meena Bazaar for sari shopping, you should definitely pause before exiting the store and check out their collection of jewellery.