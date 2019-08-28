Men, Shop At These Stores In Karol Bagh For Your Best Mate's Wedding

The Karol Bagh Main Market, situated along Ajmal Khan Road, is a huge market area. It had hardly been 5 minutes since I started cruising through the market when I slowly realised that I won't see the end of this market for a good 3 kms. The market is located right across the road from Feast House (an eatery situated right at the foot of the Karol Bagh metro station).

There are so many affordable ethnic wear options for men in this market (especially wedding wear) and these are our fav stores where you can get the best menswear.

PS: The market is closed on Mondays and we suggest you go here in the earlier hours of the day to avoid crowds.