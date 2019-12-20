It is a concept cafe by Masterchef India finalist Neha Deepak Shah and entrepreneur Shivika Kothari. It is minimalistic, subtle and spacious and goes beyond just the food.
Jaipur Bound? Drop By Meraaki Kitchen For A Beautiful Meal On A Terrace
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Lowdown On The Ambience
Bare brick walls juxtaposed against concrete floors, elegant wooden interiors with sunlight streaming in make it perfect for a delectable meal and laid-back conversation. Greenery comes alive in various hues with fresh herbs that are grown in-house. The ambience invites you to connect with your surroundings: The low-lounge seating of the loft, a section for books and board games, or even verdant outdoors that puts you at ease with yourself.
What's On The Menu?
From the small plates, be sure to try the Naanizza {sun-dried tomato, goat cheese, olive naan bread}, Wasabi Dhai Paidi, and Mushroom Gauloti. Do relish the freakshakes, Kala Khatta Sangria, Chuski Margarita, and Rose-Litchi. And definitely close your eyes to experience the Hong Kong Waffles with lavender and white chocolate mousse, Rose Oatmeal, and Zucchini Noodle salad with balsamic caviar in all their intensity.
