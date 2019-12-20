Jaipur Bound? Drop By Meraaki Kitchen For A Beautiful Meal On A Terrace

Bare brick walls juxtaposed against concrete floors, elegant wooden interiors with sunlight streaming in make it perfect for a delectable meal and laid-back conversation. Greenery comes alive in various hues with fresh herbs that are grown in-house. The ambience invites you to connect with your surroundings: The low-lounge seating of the loft, a section for books and board games, or even verdant outdoors that puts you at ease with yourself.