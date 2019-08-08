Head To This Place For Some Yum Food & Drinks!

Ministry Of Beer, Cp is located in the heart of Delhi. As the name suggests the outlet has every kind of beer available as possible. The ambience of the place is very eye-catching and it has a structure of my favourite transformer as well which is Bumblebee. It has indoor as well as an outdoor seating place. The staff there is very helpful and entertaining. Talking about food, I tried many dishes from coolers& starters to the main course to desserts. Tried Chilly Paneer, Chilly Chicken, Noodles, Palak Paste, Watermelon Drink, Mojito, Dal Makhani, Paneer Masala, Bread and Vanilla Ice cream with a brownie. All the dishes were best and the taste was amazing. The main course made me drool & was the best! The ice cream & brownie is the best combo ever.