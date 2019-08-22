Exotic Flowers, A Musical Garden & More: Here's Our Guide On The Mughal Gardens

Rashtrapati Bhavan's iconic Mughal Garden opens for the general public every year in the month of February and March.

Roughly, the Mughal Garden is divided into separate sections like main garden, terrace garden, long garden, and circular garden. Every year, you can expect to find a variety of roses, tulips, bonsais, daffodils, and over 70 types of seasonal flowers in this the 15-acre garden. Bulbous flowers and exotic flowers are also imported from other countries. In this garden, you'll find carpets of flowers like Pansy, Pink Parfait, Dahlia, Marigold, China Man and more that'll be a guaranteed treat to your eyes.

A corner for succulents and cacti, a herb and bonsai garden, a musical garden and a garden displaying plants significant to all religions are some of the other attractions you can look forward to. Organic veggies and fruits from the President's farm and air-purifying plants are also usually displayed here.

If you're someone who wishes to avoid last minute hassle and long queues, do book your visit online (otherwise walk-ins are also permitted).