Exotic Flowers, A Musical Garden & More: Here's Our Guide On The Mughal Gardens

Mughal Gardens

New Delhi, Delhi
Rashtrapati Bhavan, Gate 35, President's Estate, New Delhi

Rashtrapati Bhavan's iconic Mughal Garden opens for the general public every year in the month of February and March.

Roughly, the Mughal Garden is divided into separate sections like main garden, terrace garden, long garden, and circular garden. Every year, you can expect to find a variety of roses, tulips, bonsais, daffodils, and over 70 types of seasonal flowers in this the 15-acre garden. Bulbous flowers and exotic flowers are also imported from other countries. In this garden, you'll find carpets of flowers like Pansy, Pink Parfait, Dahlia, Marigold, China Man and more that'll be a guaranteed treat to your eyes.

A corner for succulents and cacti, a herb and bonsai garden, a musical garden and a garden displaying plants significant to all religions are some of the other attractions you can look forward to. Organic veggies and fruits from the President's farm and air-purifying plants are also usually displayed here. 

If you're someone who wishes to avoid last minute hassle and long queues, do book your visit online (otherwise walk-ins are also permitted).

Pro Tip

Entry to the garden is permitted from gate no. 35 of Rashtrapati Bhawan on North Avenue Road. The nearest metro station to the garden is Central Secretariat metro station. 

From 2019 onwards, an online booking facility has been introduced for regulating entry into the garden. The visiting hours for the same are divided into hourly slots for weekday and weekend online booking. While the timings for visiting the garden usually are 9am to 3pm, we recommend that you check The President of India's website closer to Feb/Mar for exact timings and booking facility.  

There will also be a separate queue at the gate for visitors who have booked their visit online. Be sure to carry the visitor's pass (for online booking) and an ID proof. Make it a point to reach within your booked slot or you might have to join the 'direct entry queue'. 

Also, the garden will be closed on Mondays for maintenance. 

