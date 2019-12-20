Dyo – The Organic Village Resort in Mukteshwar has a very special tea spot perched on a hill top. Thanks to it being in the middle of a big farm, their cafe serves freshly-plucked fruits and veggies and you get to get your hands dirty at the plantations.
Mukteshwar Plans: Sip Chai At Dusk, Eat Farm Berries & Cook In The Jungle
Hill Rock Your World
The labour of love of two sisters, Kanika and Kushika, who are out and out mountain goats, the resort is a thing of beauty.
Having spent wonderful growing up years in Nainital, the hills kept calling out to them wherever they went. At some time, both of them decided to heed to the call after all. They left their respective professions to dedicate their energies towards giving their ancestral land in the hills a mighty makeover.
They researched on the basics of organic farming and worked with the farmer community in bringing the orchard to life. When it began bearing fruit, it was time to combine good-for-you farm produce with hospitality.
Today, everything at the resort is a reminder of the good times {with the sustainable approach at the very centre of it all}.
Farm And Wide
We’re loving the amazing chai spot from where you can see the sun setting in the valley and the fact that everything on our table is fresh from the farm. That apart, the effort behind making this place sustainable is truly heartwarming. We’re told lakhs of litres of rainwater gets harvested, the farm waste goes into compost and soon there’ll be solar panels to conserve electricity.
It’s in fact perfect if you’re just running away from the city’s madness to the nurturing greenery of the hills. Think bonfires, treks and cycling. We also suggest you try your hand at plantations and cooking in the village if only for novelty sake.
So, We’re Saying…
If your lazy bones are crave out-of-resort chilling, visit the ancient Shiva temple, visit the shawl factory or sign up with the local NGOs for jam/soap making workshops. Oh, and there’s enough by the way of adventure activities too.
