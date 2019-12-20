Mukteshwar Plans: Sip Chai At Dusk, Eat Farm Berries & Cook In The Jungle

The labour of love of two sisters, Kanika and Kushika, who are out and out mountain goats, the resort is a thing of beauty.

Having spent wonderful growing up years in Nainital, the hills kept calling out to them wherever they went. At some time, both of them decided to heed to the call after all. They left their respective professions to dedicate their energies towards giving their ancestral land in the hills a mighty makeover.

They researched on the basics of organic farming and worked with the farmer community in bringing the orchard to life. When it began bearing fruit, it was time to combine good-for-you farm produce with hospitality.

Today, everything at the resort is a reminder of the good times {with the sustainable approach at the very centre of it all}.