Jaipur Calling? Check Out Nahargarh Fort’s Wax Museum

There are exhibits of national leaders, the royal family, film stars and sports stars, each set in a spectacular backdrop. Every statue has a story the Gandhi statue, for instance, is placed in a Dandi March setting, Subhash Chandra Bose’s pointing to the Chor Darwaaza and Abdul Kalam is surrounded by the books he authored. Rabindranath Tagore, Gayatri Devi, Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza, Mary Kom and Deepika Padukone are a few other well-known names that have also found a deserving spot at this heritage site.

PS: There’s a special section for children, where they can hang out with superheroes and beloved cartoon characters.

The price of a ticket is INR 500, which includes entry to both the wax museum and the Sheesh Mahal.

Spend some time in the quiet ramparts overlooking the Pink City—you might find that dream you’re going to pursue when you come back.

