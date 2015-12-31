Nappa Dori Has a New Box Bag Collection

It only takes one walk past the Nappa Dori store to know what love at first sight is. Their collection of gorgeous travel trunks, leather bags, travel accessories, and stationery is truly stunning, and they’ve now also introduced a new collection of box bags.

These tan leather box bags are structured, minimal, and very classy. We especially love the cool shapes, and the tassel and rope detailing on them.

Where: Find a complete list of stores here or you can shop online here.

Price: Starting at INR 6,800

