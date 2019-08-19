Popularised by the icon Coco Chanel and introduced by the French Navy, nautical stripes have established their place in modern fashion. Stripe right on these fresh pieces by #MadeInIndia brands:
Starting At ₹399: 5 Ways To Wear Nautical Stripes This Summer
Jacquard Striped Contrast Straps Tote
No wardrobe is complete without a classic Breton-striped bag and I particularly love this roomy tote for everyday use. It's super easy to style with a slew of outfits and you can pretty much carry your whole life in it!
Stripes Sleeveless Shirt Dress with Belt
A Navy-striped dress is the quintessential vacay outfit. It's cinched at the waist with a belt, making it super flattering. I love the soft cotton and how it feels against the skin.
Indigo Stripes Leather Round Cross-Body
Nautical stripes meet Indian craftsmanship in a way that's almost too perfect with this cross-body. The organic overlay has distinctive elements of traditional indigo tie-dye meshed with the iconic Breton stripes for a classy bag you'll want to carry everywhere.
Stripes & Solid Cut & Sew T-Shirt
If you guys want to go for a striped t-shirt but in a less obvious way, this t-shirt gives you the perfect opportunity to do so. Max casual and comfortable, you could effortlessly pair this with your go-to jeans and kicks.
