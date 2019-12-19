Get Your Nihari Fix at Haji Shabrati, Chandni Chowk

The alleys here can be a bit of a maze. But slink your way through the many biryani shops, bakeries, and tandoors way inside Chitli Qabar lane early in the morning or early evening, and you will find a couple of solemn men sitting guard against several degchis and dongas.

The leader {or the chef} sits proudly serving his specialty nihari which he spends a significant portion of his day preparing. One can tell from how the meat almost falls off the bones. We scored ourselves a plate and were immersed in the beautifully-mixed spices and the tenderness of the mutton. Whereas we were pretty happy lapping up just the mutton, you can also pair it with a freshly-prepared tandoori roti {for a mere INR 5}, to make it a full meal.