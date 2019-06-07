Check Out This Newbie In Cyberhub Which Serves Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine

Casual Dining

VietNom

DLF Phase - 2, Gurgaon
₹ ₹ ₹ 

DLF Cyber Hub, 17 & 18, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Viet: Nom, the latest addition to Cyberhub is serving authentic Vietnamese cuisine. The ingredients are fresh, the dishes are flavourful and give a good glimpse of Vietnamese food. Loved their Chicken on Crispy noodles, Ginger chicken which had a generous amount of ginger and red chilli paste. A must have is their Hot Pot fish which comes boiling to the table. Don’t miss their awesome desserts. Loved the Sago pearls with mango. Can’t wait to go back.

What Could Be Better?

A description of the cuisine and recommendations from the waiters would be helpful to the diners who are new to the cuisine.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

