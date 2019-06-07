Viet: Nom, the latest addition to Cyberhub is serving authentic Vietnamese cuisine. The ingredients are fresh, the dishes are flavourful and give a good glimpse of Vietnamese food. Loved their Chicken on Crispy noodles, Ginger chicken which had a generous amount of ginger and red chilli paste. A must have is their Hot Pot fish which comes boiling to the table. Don’t miss their awesome desserts. Loved the Sago pearls with mango. Can’t wait to go back.
Check Out This Newbie In Cyberhub Which Serves Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
A description of the cuisine and recommendations from the waiters would be helpful to the diners who are new to the cuisine.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
