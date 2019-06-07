Check Out This Newbie In Cyberhub Which Serves Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine

Viet: Nom, the latest addition to Cyberhub is serving authentic Vietnamese cuisine. The ingredients are fresh, the dishes are flavourful and give a good glimpse of Vietnamese food. Loved their Chicken on Crispy noodles, Ginger chicken which had a generous amount of ginger and red chilli paste. A must have is their Hot Pot fish which comes boiling to the table. Don’t miss their awesome desserts. Loved the Sago pearls with mango. Can’t wait to go back.