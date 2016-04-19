Nostalgia At 1911 Brasserie Pays Homage To Classic Western Cuisine

For our mains we had the steak {medium-rare of course} as well as the Lobster Thermidor {we told you this menu is all about the classics}. The lobster was sweet and soft, the potato puree creamy and a great vehicle for the sauce. The steak was perfect. A little pink on the inside, the jus creating brilliant bite after brilliant bite. But what made this experience the most magical, was the show we watched when our mains were being prepared.

The treat however, was yet to come: Serpent coffee and Crepe Suzette. The crepes were thin, layered, and laced with the sweet bitterness of Cointreau and orange peel, the smokiness a faint memory of the dramatic flames the crepes encountered just before they were served; a dollop of vanilla ice cream made its way to balance things out. The Serpent Coffee involved an orange, peeled in one single motion, bubbling Cointreau and lots of flames.

Smokey coffee, bitter orange, and a blanket of cream—it’s the best way to finish a classic meal.