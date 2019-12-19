Good Ambience With Comfy Vibes At This Really Cool Place In Khan Market

Out of the Box: Good ambience with comfy seating arrangement. Ordered a Rhode island ice tea which had a pretty decent amount of alcohol Virgin mojito was quite refreshing. Paneer tikka pate was something different and delicious with Cuban cigar rolls which were quite crispy from outside, bit filling was bland and tasteless The duo of tandoori florets had broccoli and cauliflower. Broccoli had lovely malai marination whereas cauliflower had a bit spicy marination. and had a taste of oil in it In desserts, we had a brownie with ice cream, which didn't taste like brownie it was moreover a burnt cake.