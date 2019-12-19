Good Ambience With Comfy Vibes At This Really Cool Place In Khan Market

Bars

Out of the Box

Khan Market, Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

5, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Khan Market, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Out of the Box: Good ambience with comfy seating arrangement. Ordered a Rhode island ice tea which had a pretty decent amount of alcohol Virgin mojito was quite refreshing. Paneer tikka pate was something different and delicious with Cuban cigar rolls which were quite crispy from outside, bit filling was bland and tasteless The duo of tandoori florets had broccoli and cauliflower. Broccoli had lovely malai marination whereas cauliflower had a bit spicy marination. and had a taste of oil in it In desserts, we had a brownie with ice cream, which didn't taste like brownie it was moreover a burnt cake.

What Could Be Better?

Service

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Kids, Pets

Other Outlets

Out Of The Box

Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi
3.8

9-A, 2nd & 3rd Floor, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

Out of the Box

Sector 29, delhi
4.1

13-15, Ground Floor, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Out Of The Box

Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
3.8

Vishal Enclave, 2nd Floor, C Block, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

