An amazing pocket-friendly chicken place in Lajpat Nagar, Oberoi’s is best Known for its Tandoori Bhatti Tikka and butter chicken.
Oberoi's In Lajpat Nagar For Late Night Affordable Meals
Delivery Services
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: JANGPURA
Shortcut
Who Is It For?
If you’re craving chicken and are a little low on cash, this is your spot; they do chicken {and everything related to meat} amazingly well.
The Ambience
It is a takeaway outlet, and you can get served in your car If you want.
Must Try
Chicken Bhatti Tikka, Butter Chicken, Kadhai Chicken and Mutton Rara
What Made Your Experience Awesome?
It was late. I was with three other friends and we didn’t have much money. We came across this shop and had a look at the menu. The prices are very low and the quantity is very good. We ordered the Special Chicken Bhatti Tikka for starters and it was simply amazing.
The owner told us to try butter chicken. So we tried it and it was delicious. We also tried Kadhai Chicken which made our day. There wasn’t any seating arrangement so we got served in our car.
