Oberoi's In Lajpat Nagar For Late Night Affordable Meals

It was late. I was with three other friends and we didn’t have much money. We came across this shop and had a look at the menu. The prices are very low and the quantity is very good. We ordered the Special Chicken Bhatti Tikka for starters and it was simply amazing.

The owner told us to try butter chicken. So we tried it and it was delicious. We also tried Kadhai Chicken which made our day. There wasn’t any seating arrangement so we got served in our car.