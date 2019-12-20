It’s the invention we’ve been waiting for. Welcome olddelhifoods.com, an online delivery service that brings Kuremal’s Kulfis, Jama Masjid’s Nihari, Sitaram’s cholle bhature, Natraj’s legendary dahi bhallas and a whole world of chikkis, spices and jalebis right to your doorstep.
Old Delhi’s Epic Kebabs, Kulfis & Chaat Now Get Home Delivered!
Shortcut
No Elbowing The Crowds
If the pushing and shoving has so far kept you from trying Paranthe Wali Gali’s deep-fried parathas, now’s your chance to indulge as you make excel sheets at your workspace.
You can virtually choose which direction you want to go as soon as you enter the site and basically be prepared to take some tough decisions as you decide between Chandni Chowk’s golgappas and kachoris {from JB Kachori Wala} or get Aslam’s Changezi Chicken for those insatiable grease cravings.
What All Can We Order?
This innovative and absolutely drool-worthy service combines Old Delhi’s culinary delights from Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid and Darya Ganj. Lotanji’s Chole Kulchae, Shiv Misthan Bhandar and Kanhaiya Lal Durga Prashad Parathe Wale rub shoulders with Al Jawahar’s biryani and Changezi Chicken’s specialties.
You can also lay your hands on chikkis and gajaks that are great send-offs for guests visiting India. Or just to make tea-time more exciting.
Be Happy But Not Impatient
Guys, just a word of caution: This isn’t like another lightening fast pizza delivery service. Every order you place is executed fresh in the tandoor or a syrupy kadhai and it might take up to 2-3 hours for the treats to reach you. Good things take time. True story.
Comments (0)