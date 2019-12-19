Bookmark This All-Organic Store With Skincare, Groceries & More

They're a small store in CR Park Market No. 2, but they've got literally everything you'd need for an organic lifestyle. They've got a fantastic number of organic brands under them, but what's amazing is their range of products. They've got everything possible, from fresh bread, eggs, A 2 milk, atta, quinoa, hummus and various salad dressings, dry fruits, jams, honey from different forests of India, peanut butter, rock salt, cornflakes, pastas and baby noodles (and it's ALL organic).

They've even got organic upma , poha and Wasabi poha too. They've got green coffee and a lovely selection of teas, some for mood swings some for menstrual cramps and for pregnancy too. There's cooking oil, ghee, wooden spatulas, little snacks for kids like honey candies, ice tea, baked chips (kale ones too), chocolates and dried fruits and berries. They also have a whole different section dedicated to gluten free snacks and food items.

They've got skincare products and make up from The Soul Tree, coconut oil, aloe vera gel, khadi soaps, wooden combs, wooden clothes pins, charcoal toothbrushes, jute bags, cloth laundry bags, cutlery and much more. We were impressed with their cold cut section, they've got chicken pieces, salmon, Japanese snapper and salami and sausages, all organic. Ring them up and if you stay close, they'll deliver everything to you free of charge, if you live further away (or anywhere in NCR), their delivery charge depends on the location. This place is basically heaven for anyone following an organic lifestyle.