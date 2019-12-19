Eka is a ‘made in India’ women’s wear label that makes hand-crafted clothes from natural textiles handwoven in rural parts of India. With the use of genuine textile techniques and master craftsmanship, Eka creates unique collections for every season.
Organic, Handwoven Textiles and Relaxed Silhouettes at Eka
Clothing Stores
- Upwards: ₹ 12000
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
The Scoop
The Style
Eka creates clothing that have shapes which don’t follow the lines of the body in a restricted manner, therefore letting an individual create their own fashion statement. The style is feminine and vibrant, and the colours are monotonous, enriching the look of their pieces. Eka’s X factor is the fact that they don’t let international trends affect their collection and/or style.
What we Love
Their ‘Baked in the Sun’ kurta from their SS16 Pastoral collection. The gorgeous yellow colour with the pintuck collar makes us want to get ourselves a piece of Eka immediately!
Who it's for
Their loose yet stylish silhouettes will appeal to women of every shape and size. Eka’s pieces provide comfort as well as style to help any woman feel good about herself.
