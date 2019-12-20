Our Favorite Big Chill Cakery & Creamery Is Now In Cyber Hub

Cyber City people you can now satisfy your mid-work sweet craving or just relax having some amazing desserts after work. Big Chill Cafe has always been my favourite for years. It is known for its delicious food and desserts. So when I saw its cakery branch in Cyber hub I was super excited. You can get some unique and delicious cakes, pastries, tarts and much more. It also has a creamery with some mouthwatering ice creams. I was also surprised to see some snacks like a mini pizza. For the people who haven't tried this place make sure you get a blueberry cheesecake. So do head out to this place when in Cyber Hub!