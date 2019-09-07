Out of the Box Offers Some Pretty Interesting Food & Drinks

Bars

Out of the Box

Khan Market, Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

5, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Khan Market, New Delhi

View 3 Other Outlets

What Makes It Awesome?

I visited Out of The box in Khan Market for a meet. Just like its name Out of the Box offered some pretty interesting dishes. You will find something innovative whether it is a drink or a food item. I tried a couple of interesting dishes like Mushroom Tika Pate, Napolina Rissoto Bowls and Rocket, Barley with Pomegranate Salad. The people who are looking for some cocktails should definitely try out the OTB bomb. Don't these dishes sound interesting? They tasted even better. To top it all they had a beautiful presentation. You will definitely take out your camera and click some pictures. I would definitely recommend this Out of the Box place to be tried. You will thank me later!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

Other Outlets

Out Of The Box

Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi
3.8

9-A, 2nd & 3rd Floor, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

Out of the Box

Sector 29, delhi
4.1

13-15, Ground Floor, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Out Of The Box

Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
3.8

Vishal Enclave, 2nd Floor, C Block, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

