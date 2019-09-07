I visited Out of The box in Khan Market for a meet. Just like its name Out of the Box offered some pretty interesting dishes. You will find something innovative whether it is a drink or a food item. I tried a couple of interesting dishes like Mushroom Tika Pate, Napolina Rissoto Bowls and Rocket, Barley with Pomegranate Salad. The people who are looking for some cocktails should definitely try out the OTB bomb. Don't these dishes sound interesting? They tasted even better. To top it all they had a beautiful presentation. You will definitely take out your camera and click some pictures. I would definitely recommend this Out of the Box place to be tried. You will thank me later!
Out of the Box Offers Some Pretty Interesting Food & Drinks
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
