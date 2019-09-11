Chic Interiors, Pretty Lighting & Delish Food, Drop By Khan Market Now!

As the name suggests a visit to OTB is an out of box experience . The spacious place in Middle Lane of Khan Market is spread over 2 floors with chic interiors , soft lighting and comfy seating . There are interesting collectibles from different parts of the world which shows the love for travelling of the gentlemen behind OTB . A pretty extensive menu inspired by the local dishes of different countries , there are some interesting twists to the regular dishes too . The presentation of cocktails like LIIT , White Russian , OTB bomb was super cool . Head to OTB in Khan market if you wanna know what's Hawawshi , Pescado Ala Poblana , Sayadeya , Hummus Bin Lieham , Bramboraky and the list goes on.