Chic Interiors, Pretty Lighting & Delish Food, Drop By Khan Market Now!

Bars

Out of the Box

Khan Market, Delhi
4.1
₹ ₹ ₹ 

5, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Khan Market, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

As the name suggests a visit to OTB is an out of box experience . The spacious place in Middle Lane of Khan Market is spread over 2 floors with chic interiors , soft lighting and comfy seating . There are interesting collectibles from different parts of the world which shows the love for travelling of the gentlemen behind OTB . A pretty extensive menu inspired by the local dishes of different countries , there are some interesting twists to the regular dishes too . The presentation of cocktails like LIIT , White Russian , OTB bomb was super cool . Head to OTB in Khan market if you wanna know what's Hawawshi , Pescado Ala Poblana , Sayadeya , Hummus Bin Lieham , Bramboraky and the list goes on.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Other Outlets

Out Of The Box

Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi
3.8

9-A, 2nd & 3rd Floor, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

Out of the Box

Sector 29, delhi
4.1

13-15, Ground Floor, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Out Of The Box

Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
3.8

Vishal Enclave, 2nd Floor, C Block, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

