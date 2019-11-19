Out Of The Box Has Some Amazing Range Of Delicious Dishes With Smoky Effect!

Out of the box was actually when it comes to food, drinks and ambience. It is very near to the Khan market metro station gate no 4. The place has two levels first and the second floor as its most crowded. The time I entered and the time I had taken the exit, the place was houseful. The staffs are courteous and knowledgeable and they recommended us dishes and answered our queries related to dishes. The service was quick and we didn't have to wait much longer which was the best part. We had ordered - Drinks - Cantaloupe & Basil Spitzer - This was good - Homemade Ginger Ale - Refreshing - Smokey Bloody Mary - Theatrical effect with the smoke and we just enjoyed it. It came in a cage. - Smokey LIIT - This also had a theatrical effect with smoke. Enjoyed this a lot. Food - Oriental Potli kebab- the presentation was such that it was looking like small pots. It was like a fried momo. It was served with peanut sauce and another one which gave an enhanced taste. - Chicken olive parcel - Just as the name mentions olive the dish had olives outside the chicken as well as inside. It was something different. - Ibiza Shrimps- This had a smokey effect which we enjoyed. It was served with lettuce and sauces. - The creamy corn chowder with puff sticks - this was so yummy and light - Cuban Cigar rolls - this was cheesy and presented so well. - Paneer tikka paste - The paneer came on top of bread and on top it had veggies. It was fresh and yummy. - Crusty parmesan drumstick - it was like a Chaap inside and crunchy outside flavour. - Chimichurri paneer roll - this was something new I had and it was very relishing. - Sabzi moussaka - it had eggplant and more of like a lasagne. - Sayadeya - Egyptian dish which was worth the try. - Braised lamb shank - it was good. - OTB special burger pizza- This was served with fries and it was delectable. My experience was simply amazing. Great food and drinks that takes you to another world. Words are also less to explain my experience.