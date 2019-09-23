If you're done with the usual movies and malls scenes, convince your gang to sign up for a round of paintball. We promise it'll be a not-so-boring get-together. Check out these paintball facilities in Delhi NCR for a fun experience.
Paint The Town Red: Play Paintball At These 5 Places In Delhi NCR
The Paintball Co., Gurgaon
Paintball Co. in Sector-31, Gurgaon, is perfect for those with kids. Their basic paintball packages (inclusive of equipment and safety gear) are for age 10 and above. If it's your first time, go for the 'practice' pack (which has 10 paintballs and 15 minutes) and if you're a pro, choose between the 'professional' (90 paintballs and 30 minutes) and 'assassin' pack (which has 180 balls and 60 minutes).
They have special deals for kids aged six onwards, and even birthday package specials. Their website offers a convenient online booking system. Perhaps, the most interesting thing about them is their ability to set up in an open space.
While they would prefer for you to visit their permanent location, they offer an Anytime, Anywhere, Paintball service, whereby they come to where you want and set up an arena (as long as there is running water, an open field, and access to electricity). This service is hands down the most convenient for private events.
Nearest metro station: Huda City Centre.
Price for basic packs:
Practice- INR 175/ person.
Hunter- INR 300/ person.
Professional- INR 650/ person.
Assassin- INR 1100/ person
Shootout Zone, Chhatarpur
For any hardcore paintball fanatics, Shootout Zone is a good place to go.The outdoor space offers erected barricades and natural protection from the foliage and tree cover. They host paintball tournaments and a huge variety of games (18 options!) like Capture the Flag (paintball style), Village Guardians, Hostage Rescue and more.
Nearest metro station: Chhatarpur
Price:
INR 500 for 60 paintballs
INR 800 for 100 paintballs
Lock N Load, Subhash Nagar
Located at the Pacific Mall, it is perfect for a day out combined with a movie and a meal. Lock N Load has a well designed indoor arena to help you throw paint around no matter what the season, or how the weather is outside. Pass through the obstacles, and tackle the odds to have a gala time during this fun session.
Nearest metro station: Subhash Nagar
Price:
INR 225 for 25 paintballs.
INR 285 for 45 paintballs.
INR 400 for 60 paintballs.
INR 450 for 75 paintballs.
INR 570 for 90 paintballs.
INR 850 for 150 paintballs.
INR 1,130 for 200 paintballs.
The Paintball Rocks, Gurgaon
The Paintball Rocks in sector-80, Gurgaon is a big yet simple outdoor paintball arena. They have four kinds of games to offer, like capture the flag, total elimination, centre flag and zombies. You can go in a small or a big group, as they have accommodation packages and will also make a custom package if required. Although it is a little far away from the main city, it's worth it!
Nearest metro station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
Price:
INR 210 for 30 balls (per person)
INR 360 for 60 balls (per person)
INR 3000 for 500 balls (group package)
INR 5500 for 1000 balls (group package)
Package customisations available
Wanderlust - Xtreme Adventures, Saket
Wanderlust, an adventure sports company, offers really fun activities like paintball, bungee jumping, zipline and free fall, and many other activities that you can enjoy with your family. They also have an adult package for more intense activities like a high rope course which is inclusive of rockwalls, commando nets, etc. As for paintball, Wanderlust has a simple 'fire and scoot' game which is 7 or 12 minutes long (depending on the group size).
Nearest metro station: Saket.
Price:
INR 400 for 30 shots.
