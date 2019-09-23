Paint The Town Red: Play Paintball At These 5 Places In Delhi NCR

Paintball Co. in Sector-31, Gurgaon, is perfect for those with kids. Their basic paintball packages (inclusive of equipment and safety gear) are for age 10 and above. If it's your first time, go for the 'practice' pack (which has 10 paintballs and 15 minutes) and if you're a pro, choose between the 'professional' (90 paintballs and 30 minutes) and 'assassin' pack (which has 180 balls and 60 minutes).

They have special deals for kids aged six onwards, and even birthday package specials. Their website offers a convenient online booking system. Perhaps, the most interesting thing about them is their ability to set up in an open space.

While they would prefer for you to visit their permanent location, they offer an Anytime, Anywhere, Paintball service, whereby they come to where you want and set up an arena (as long as there is running water, an open field, and access to electricity). This service is hands down the most convenient for private events.

Nearest metro station: Huda City Centre.

Price for basic packs:

Practice- INR 175/ person.

Hunter- INR 300/ person.

Professional- INR 650/ person.

Assassin- INR 1100/ person