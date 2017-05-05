Palak Pata Chaat At Cafe Lota Is Definitely Every Street Food Lover's Must-Have

This is a pretty-looking cafe inside National Crafts Museum serving North Indian, South Indian and Bihari food. The feel of the place is extremely calm and peaceful and the staff is really courteous. It's located inside the museum so you might as well enjoy a stroll before or after your meal. You must try their palak patta chaat, kathal biryani and Konkan fish curry.

What Could Be Better?

Coffee usually makes me happy but the filter coffee served at Cafe Lota was nothing close to the filter coffees I've had. But, the food made up for everything, so cheers to that!

What's My Pro Tip

There is usually a waiting there so you might be prepared to wait especially on weekdays. Parking is paid and a little more than what usually is charged so an Uber would definitely be cheaper if you're travelling from anywhere nearby.

