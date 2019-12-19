Millennials Listen up! Head To Imperfecto For Some Amazing Cocktails & Food

Imperfecto settles in the heart of South Delhi which invites foodies by its eclectic music. The restaurant is three storeys up with an awesome red scooter hanging right in front of you. It offers a plethora of Spanish, Mediterranean and Italian preparations, a wide selection of wine and spirits and a variety of hookah flavours. A few recommended drinks and dishes include Victoria’s Secret, Kiwi Cooler, ham croquetas with onion dip and dosa, and lasagna chicken malai tikka. The main highlight of this place is the live band. If you want to have a bite to eat, have a few drinks and listen to some rock music this is the place for you. The ambiance is good but the food is a little overpriced. I will rate it 3.5/5 Note: Before your visit to Imperfecto, you can check for the events scheduled for the day or week and reserve your tables accordingly.